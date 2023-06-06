Chiefs Kicker Photo Bombs Joe Biden With Pro-Life Pin At White House

Videos by OutKick

Who would have thought the kicker on a team with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid would make the biggest statement while visiting Joe Biden at the White House?

Monday, Biden hosted the Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate their Super Bowl win. During the celebration, kicker Harrison Butker appeared on stage trolling Biden with a pro-life message on his tie.

Butker donned a pin that read the Latin words “Vulnerari Praesidio.” Translation: “For the protection of the vulnerable.”

Joe Biden hosted The Chiefs at the White House today after winning the Super Bowl



Two-time Catholic Super Bowl champ @buttkicker7 savagely photo-bombed Joe with a BASED pro-life message stitched right into his custom tie.



In Latin it reads: "Vulnerari Praesidio"



"PROTECT THE…

Butker and Biden.

(As The Daily Caller reports, “vulnerailium praesidio” would have been a cleaner translation, but nonetheless.)

We take it that Butker is not a fan of Joe Biden‘s, a Catholic who supports laws that allow women to undergo abortion procedures anywhere at any time, for any reason.

We also assume Butker disapproves of Biden’s handling of the border, crime, and economy. As well as his inability to speak coherently and stand upright.

Okay, that’s just speculation.

Butker, an avowed Catholic, last summer participated in an ad encouraging Kansas residents to vote “yes” on an amendment that would remove the right to abortion from the state constitution.

The state ultimately rejected the amendment in November.

Still, Butker took a stance you rarely see from modern athletes, kickers or quarterbacks:

Super Bowl CHAMP Harrison Butker scores BIG for pro-life movement— Drops Ad that PUNTS abortion libs into panicked FORFEIT



pic.twitter.com/cSmILsJQ1w — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 18, 2022

In May, Butker gave a speech at the Georgia Institute of Technology encouraging young people to prioritize marriage and family.

“Sadly, we are encouraged to live our lives for ourselves to move from one thing to another with no long-term commitment. To have loyalty for nothing but ourselves and sacrifice only when it suits our own interests. This loneliness is rooted in the lies being sold about self-dependence and prioritizing our career over important relationships,” said Butker.

Well said.

Anyway, Butker kicked the game-winning field goal to defeat Joe Biden’s Eagles in the Super Bowl.

At least Biden thinks they are his Eagles. The president isn’t quite sure: