Chiefs Jets Will Be A Slow Game

Chiefs vs. Jets, 8:20 ET

This is just like the NFL drew it up, right? They get a primetime matchup between Patrick Mahomes and… Zach Wilson. Even the best-laid plans can still go to hell. We still get the Jets defense which is always something people turn in to watch (he said while rolling his eyes). Sure, the matchup might not be what we originally wanted, but guess what sports betting is here to save us once again. Let’s take a look at how we can keep the Chiefs vs. Jets relevant despite who is under center.

I was able to make it through the entire first paragraph and not even mention her name. Isn’t that an applause-worthy feat from a quasi-sports writer? I’m sure you’ll hear enough about Travis Kelce and his love life in this one, but the bigger deal to me is if his quarterback will find Kelce in the end zone of this game. There is no secret, Kelce is the best weapon that Mahomes has and the Jets are going to do everything in their power to try and negate him. The thing is, Mahomes typically can find an open target anywhere he wants. They actually could be 3-0 if Kadarius Toney could’ve caught a ball in the opener against Detroit. Don’t expect the Chiefs to shred this defense, but also don’t expect it to be shut down. Both sides would be foolish to believe.

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 17: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys during the game at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Jets were able to survive in the first game of the season against the Bills. Yes, they lost Aaron Rodgers, but they were able to win the game. It is the only win they’ve had this season so far. Zach Wilson has been just about as expected: terrible. He has 467 yards and four interceptions accompanied by two touchdowns. His offensive line isn’t giving him much help, of course. But even when he has time, his passes are inaccurate and his reads leave a lot to be desired. Once again, this causes issues for the defense as now they are spending more time on the field, making them tired, and typically the field position for the opposing offense is better. On the season, the offense has only been able to muster 36 points, even a historically great defense would struggle to win with that assistance.

This is going to be an ugly game for the Jets if they don’t play slowly. The Chiefs defense is beatable, and this could be a trap game. If there is ever a game the Chiefs might not be focused on, it is this one. You are surrounded by the constant Kelce love life crap, and you’re playing a team that is garbage. Kansas City is a winning squad though, so they should pull this out and it is hard to see them winning by less than 10. I’m taking the under on this game though. It is the only way I think the Jets can stay in it and the defense should be good enough to at least slow down the Kansas City attack.

