Chiefs Chris Jones Is Doing His Homework On How To Stop The Eagles Dreaded Tush Push

Videos by OutKick

One of the most anticipated matchups of this NFL season is coming our way on Monday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet up for a Super Bowl LVII rematch. While the two have seen each other before, there’s always room for the likes of Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones to study up.

Specifically, as it pertains to the infamous Tush Push, also known as the Brotherly Shove.

The Eagles‘ favorite play in any short-yardage situation has been a hot topic this NFL season. Some (we’ll call them “wrong”) think it should be banned, while the rest say it’s up to the rest of the league to figure out a way to stop it.

Jones is doing just that, and he’s looking outside of football for a possible solution.

Jones Said He’s Looking To Rugby To A Solution For His Tush Push Problem

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Jones said he’s been looking to the Rugby world for a way to stop the notoriously effective play.

“They just asked me about that; how I’m going to stop it. They haven’t been stopped all year. But we got to plan for it,” Jones said. “We got a plan for it. We’re gonna watch a few rugby games. I’m gonna bring the friend — I can’t disclose his name — but I got a rugby friend who has been telling me a few little corners on what I can do to stop this.”

Eisen asked if Jones was joking and he indicated he was serious. They then talked about how the Brotherly Shove even looks like it was ripped straight from the world of rugby.

Despite saying no one had been able to stop the Birds’ favorite play all year, Jones did mention one instance where it failed. It was when the Eagles fumbled the ball while attempting the play in the red zone against Washington.

It’ll be interesting to see if the more cerebral approach to thwarting the Tush Push will work. Especially considering it’s a play that’s all about brute force.

Well, at this point, it’s been so effective, anything is worth trying.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle