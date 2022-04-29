Chiefs, Chargers To Kick Off 2022 Season On Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is a new kid on the block for Thursday Night Football, and it will broadcast its first game when the Kansas City Chiefs host

Or is it stream its first game?

Whatever you prefer to call it, the Chiefs-Chargers tilt will also kick off the 2022 season, the NFL announced during the first round of the draft on Thursday.

The Chargers just missed the playoffs, and who can forget their regular-season finale, when coach Brandon Staley called a late timeout to stop the clock — despite the fact the Las Vegas Raiders were playing for a tie, which would have made them both qualify for the playoffs.

Instead, after Staley stopped the clock, the Raiders decided to go for the jugular and went on to win. So, the Thursday night game on Amazon will be the Chargers’ first since that madness took place.

As for the Chiefs, well, we know all about them. There’s star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, star tight end Travis Kelce … and this year, no star receiver in Tyreek Hill, who was shipped off to the Miami Dolphins.

So as you can see, Amazon and the NFL picked a winner with lots of storylines to make their debut together.

What about the rest of the schedule? Fear not. That will be revealed in just a few weeks, May 12 to be exact.