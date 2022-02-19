Chiefs CB Chris Lammons Connected To Alvin Kamara Arrest During Pro Bowl Weekend

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons has been identified as the final suspect involved in the Las Vegas incident that led to Saints running back Alvin Kamara’s arrest.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lammons was booked and processed at the Clark County Detention Center Jail on Thursday before being released.

Lammons posted $5,000 bail after turning himself over to the authorities. As detailed by the report, Lammons was “charged with a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.”

Lammons, 26, Kamara and four other suspects were present at Drai’s After Hours nightclub in Vegas on Feb. 5, the night before the 2021-22 NFL Pro Bowl contest.

The men beat up on a patron at the club and badly beat the victim to the point of fracturing his eye socket.

Alvin Kamara wasn’t arrested until the following day, after his Pro Bowl appearance at Allegiant Stadium.

The Chiefs safety and special teams player is set to appear in court on Mar. 8.

#UPDATE: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons has a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the same incident involving Saints Alvin Kamara. #WhoDatNation #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gfAP53olRf — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 16, 2022

