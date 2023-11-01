Chiefs And Dolphins In Germany For Epic Meeting Which Will Beg Question: Who Got Better Of Tyreek Hill Trade?

Videos by OutKick

The Miami Dolphins arrived in Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday and the Kansas City Chiefs were en route overnight, as arguably the AFC’s best two teams prepare for an epic meeting on Sunday.

This matchup will make for a fun week of hype and hyperbole, even if it will have a bit of a German accent. And part of that hoopla will definitely involve receiver Tyreek Hill.

He’s at the epicenter at this matchup because of all he means to the Dolphins. And all he’s meant to the Chiefs.

And all that blockbuster trade the two pulled off last year that sent Hill from the Chiefs to the Dolphins continues to mean to both franchises.

Tyreek Hill The Epicenter Of Chiefs-Dolphins Match

If you don’t believe Hill will be a thing this week, consider that Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt talked to reporters in Frankfurt Tuesday morning. And after an opening statement about what a historic week this would be for the Chiefs on a global stage, he took questions.

And the first one was, you guessed it, about Tyreek Hill.

“Looking back, was the trade that sent Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins worth it?”

Tone setter.

“I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties,” Hunt said. “Obviously, Tyreek is an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins. I also think it benefited the Chiefs, the draft compensation that we received, a lot of that draft capital was used to improve our defense and I think this year we are seeing that it did indeed work out well.

“We have a number of really talented young defensive players, many of whom were part of that trade.”

In case you don’t have computer recall, the Dolphins in the 2022 offseason sent the Chiefs:

A 2022 first-round pick.

A 2022 second-round pick.

Also a 2022 fourth-round pick.

A 2023 fourth-round pick.

And a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Chiefs Top Return From Hill Trade: Trent McDuffie

From the monster exchange, the Chiefs actually got only one defensive player and two wide receivers so far. The Chiefs used the ’22 first- and fourth-rounder in a trade up to nab starting cornerback Trent McDuffie. Then the second-rounder was used in selecting receiver Skyy Moore. And this past April the ’23 fourth-rounder was used as part of a trade up that helped the Chiefs grab receiver Rashee Rice.

The Chiefs used the sixth-rounder in a trade for a 2024 fifth rounder so the Hill haul is not quite complete for them. The Dolphins haul, meanwhile, is a receiver who is arguably the best in the NFL.

Last season Hill caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards with 7 touchdowns. This season he’s leading the NFL by averaging 126.8 receiving yards per game.

And that puts him on pace to not merely become the league’s first 2,000-yard receiver but to actually set the record with 2,155 receiving yards.

So Hill is better than last year and better than he ever was for the Chiefs.

“I know a whole lot more now, whether it’s doing stuff off the field or just being in the locker room with the guys, trying to be a leader in that aspect,” he said. “I am light years ahead of where I was back then, and you know what, everything happens for a reason, so here I am today.”

Hill Deal Came With Big Money For Dolphins

That makes it sound like the Dolphins robbed the Chiefs of a dynamic player. And the Chiefs have replaced Hill merely with a very good cornerback and some developing receivers.

But it’s more complex than that.

The Chiefs wanted to keep Hill. They offered him $58 million in guaranteed money last offseason to keep him on the team. But Hill’s response was to request a trade.

So the Dolphins traded for him and eventually signed him to a four-year extension worth a whopping $120 million with over $71 million in guaranteed money. Hill is the NFL’s highest-paid receiver and the only one averaging $30 million per season.

The Dolphins would say he’s worth every penny. And it’s impossible to disagree because he is not only dynamic and productive, but his worth within the team is invaluable.

Dolphins Added Tua Tagovailoa’s Go-To WR

Hill basically helped stand up Tua Tagovailoa last year when the quarterback’s reputation and even self confidence was not good. Remember when Hill called Tagovailoa the “most accurate quarterback in the NFL,” knowing full well he had played with Patrick Mahomes?

Hill told OutKick last year his role on the Dolphins was to be the leader on offense — the hype man, he called himself. And that has made him like the soul of the offense.

So for Hill this game against his old team is a big deal. But perhaps not as big as it will be for teammates wanting to support him.

“They’re so invested in Tyreek and we have the locker room structure that we have – I think his teammates are going to take it more personal for him than ultimately he will take it,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “One of the reasons he is able to have the production that he has, which is at a historic rate through eight games, is because of how fiercely competitive he approaches each week and understands how important each game is, so he comes to play every game.

“I know he’s going to come to play to this game. I think it will be a bigger deal for his teammates in support of him.”

Impossible To Argue Against Chiefs Super Bowl Title

All this makes it seem as if the Chiefs made a mistake. But if one pays close attention, one notices Andy Reid’s team won the Super Bowl last year — without Hill.

And although the receiver corps this season is at times disappointing — Kansas City leads the NFL in dropped passes — the Chiefs still have the same record as the Dolphins.

One more thing: Not having a $30 million-a-year receiver has the Chiefs in a more sustainable salary cap situation going forward. They are projected to be $50 million under the cap to start the 2024 league year. The Dolphins are projected to be $25 million over the cap and will have to shed salaries and/or adjust contracts before the league year begins.

So the Chiefs seem comfortable accepting that their receivers are young and, well, not Tyreek Hill.

“I think one of the things we talk about every year at these mid-season updates is the importance of the team improving through the course of the season,” Hunt said. “In recent years most of that improvement has been on the defensive side, where we’ve seen the defense around the middle of the season improve significantly through the playoffs.

“This year I think that story is much more on the receiver room. We have a young group of receivers and I think we have watched them grow each week. I know we obviously had a disappointing performance in Denver this past weekend, but it looks like to me those receivers are coming along.

“I would expect them to play better as we head towards the playoffs.”

