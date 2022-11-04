Chief Washington Post Panic Merchant Warns About RSV After Focus On COVID

COVID panic specialist and vaccine mandate advocate Leana Wen has a brand new concern in 2022: RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. After years of relentless appearances on CNN and disgraceful columns for the Washington Post, Wen is now focused on ignoring the consequences of her own work.

The United States has seen a dramatic increase in cases of RSV, especially among children.

RSV can be extremely dangerous to kids and cause severe complications. It can also present as a mild illness, but one study found that the risks of serious infection in the neonatal period is higher with RSV than COVID.

This isn’t particularly surprising, given children are at virtually no risk from COVID.

But now that children are back to normal daily interactions, their risk of infection from RSV has risen dramatically.

As a result, infections are surging for a more dangerous illness.

Leana Wen, former President of Planned Parenthood, speaks during a press conference in Washington D.C. Wen became a popular COVID commentator for the Washington Post and CNN. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

Leana Wen, and those of her ilk, are reaping the dangers of COVID extremism thanks to RSV surge.

Wen writes in her most recent column that children now have an “immunity gap” for RSV thanks to pandemic mitigations.

“Before covid, virtually every child contracted RSV by age 2, but masking, distancing and other mitigation pandemic measures have led to an immunity gap, leaving far more children than usual with little to no protection against RSV,” she said.

Masking quite obviously did nothing to prevent the spread of RSV, but preventing children from normal interactions certainly did.

Her work in particular directly contributed to the offensive, inexcusable continuation of COVID policies:

Now she’s concerned about the consequences that she herself created.

This is exactly what COVID extremism did.

By ignoring scientific guidance and pre-pandemic planning, “experts” like Wen created a culture of fear and panic.

Parents were terrified by the relentless fear mongering and inaccurate exaggerations from the media. Instead of accurately assessing risk, administrators and politicians continued to close schools and limit interactions.

Wen and those like her engaged in political activism at the expense of the truth. As a result, society is paying the price for her willingness to ignore reality.

School closures didn’t just demolish a generation’s intelligence, they subjected kids to a more dangerous illness.

Her own article claims that RSV caused 58,000 hospitalizations per year amongst kids under age five. Yet she ignored it for two years because it was politically expedient.

COVID became her sole focus. And now to combat RSV, she’s recommending what we know doesn’t work.

Yet again, she recommends people “wear an N95 mask or equivalent in indoor settings.” Except there’s no evidence that masks work to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. In fact, there’s plenty to suggest they don’t.

Leana Wen’s assertions contribute to her long history of misrepresenting facts to achieve her goals.