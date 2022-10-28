Chief Twit Elon Musk Will Undo Lifetime Bans on Twitter

Changes are already coming to Twitter under new owner, CEO and Chief Twit Elon Musk.

Musk recently, and finally, completed his purchase. This after a lengthy delay due to Twitter’s refusal to release accurate information on the number of bots using its platform.

While he clearly overpaid for the social media giant, Musk said his biggest motivation for buying the website was to help his fellow man. He will return the site to being the “town square” it should always have been.

In his new role as Chief Twit, he’s already making substantial changes. Such as, dismissing the previous leadership, CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and most importantly, censorship advocate Vijaya Gadde.

And according to a new report from Bloomberg, Musk will be reversing lifetime bans and undoing the policy entirely.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Musk recently completed his purchase of Twitter and named himself CEO. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

This is a dramatic shift in direction for the company. It will have far reaching implications for how the site operates.

Musk’s Decision Has Major Implications

The threat of permanent bans has led to self-censorship for users concerned that their platforms will be taken away forever for the crime of wrongthink; saying what liberal consensus deems inappropriate at the current moment.

Now that the policy seems to be going away, individuals can be assured that sharing their thoughts won’t result in immediate punishment.

It’s a huge blow to censorship advocates. Those who have enjoyed being able to police people’s thoughts and actions to ensure compliance with progressive ideology.

Perhaps the easiest way to tell what a huge win Musk’s purchase and this new policy are for society, check reaction. Far left users like Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post are extremely upset about it.

Obviously, this opens the door for former President Donald Trump to return to the platform as well. That is something that might actually cause liberal hall monitors to spontaneously combust.

Musk’s already making substantial, overwhelmingly positive changes to Twitter after just a day in charge. Who knows how much better it can get in the coming months.