Star Colorado Transfer Forgets To Put Gun Away During Commitment Video

Chidozie Nwankwo didn’t seem too aware of what was on his table when he committed to Colorado.

The former Houston standout defensive lineman recently announced he’d be joining Deion Sanders at Colorado for his final season of eligibility.

How did he do it? He fired up a live stream of him calling Deion Sanders to give him the good news. He just forgot to do one very simple thing before streaming himself to the world:

Clear off his table.

Chidozie Nwankwo’s commitment video appeared to feature a gun. (Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Gun appears in the background of Chidozie Nwankwo’s commitment video.

What appeared to be a Glock pistol was very visible on the table. BroBible reported the other items on the table included marijuana, but OutKick can’t verify whether or not that’s what it is.

You can watch the video below. The gun comes right around 54 seconds.

Chidozie Nwankwo commits to Colorado 🦬🦬 pic.twitter.com/MLS3SSLucZ — #OperationProtect2 👀👀 (@recruitralphie) December 18, 2023

Just in case anyone didn’t see it, below is a screenshot of the moment Nwankwo’s table is exposed.

Chidozie Nwankwo appears to flash a gun in the background while announcing commitment to Colorado. (Credit: Screenshot/X Video https://twitter.com/recruitralphie/status/1736871370339090486)

To be clear, Nwankwo’s location is unknown, he’s old enough to buy a handgun anywhere in America and as long as a person isn’t a convicted felon, they have a right to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

You’ll never hear me tell anyone who wants a gun and can legally have one to not get one. This is the USA.

However, I also always recommend exercising common sense. Why would you film a stream for a college commitment with an apparent Glock openly on display? It’s just not necessary or needed.

Chidozie Nwankwo will finish his college career at Colorado. (Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

Next time, clear the table of firearms and any other items not needed for a college commitment video. I’m very pro-gun, but this was an unnecessary mistake that could have been easily avoided.