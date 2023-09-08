Chicago Teachers Union President Sends Her Kid To Private School

Videos by OutKick

The head of the Chicago teachers union (CTU) may have just set a new record for hypocrisy on public school education.

Stacy Davis Gates, president of the union, has a history of criticizing private education while labeling school choice proponents as racists and fascists. Just last year, she said that sending her children to city schools helped “legitimize” her position as head of the teachers union and advocate for public education.

There’s just one problem. She’s now sending her son to a private Catholic school.

Who’s surprised?

Davis Gates confirmed in a lengthy statement to union members that she enrolled her son in a private institution, while laughably defending her choice as a necessity.

According to Fox News, she claimed that “options for Black students, their families and entire Black communities on this city’s South and West Sides are limited.” That meant she was “forced” into sending him elsewhere, “so he could live out his dream of being a soccer player while also having a curriculum that can meet his social and emotional needs.”

Unsurprisingly given her profound hypocrisy, Davis Gates refused to take responsibility for her complicity with racism and segregation.

*School choice* was actually the choice of racists. It was created to avoid integrating schools with Black children. Now it’s the civil rights struggle of our generation? #BoyBye https://t.co/jYbiKV48aJ — Stacy —We Deserve OUR Humanity—#BLM (@stacydavisgates) August 27, 2022

“Segregation Academies” …Call them private schools supported by taxpayer funds—vouchers—so your northern cousins understand better. #RaunersLegacy https://t.co/MSlvSE39lQ — Stacy —We Deserve OUR Humanity—#BLM (@stacydavisgates) November 29, 2018

It’s almost like she never actually believed any of her hyperbolic nonsense, it just represented politically convenient talking points.

CTU president Stacy Davis Gates, middle right, and AFT President Randi Weingarten, middle left, attend a rally on the University of Illinois Chicago campus on Jan. 17, 2023. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Public Schools Aren’t Good Enough For Public School Union Head

Corey DeAngelis, an advocate for parental choice in education, issued a statement to Fox News Digital about the awe-inspiring hypocrisy from the head of a major teachers union.

“Stacy Davis Gates is a school choice hypocrite. I’m glad she has education opportunities for her family, but she shouldn’t fight against school choice for others,” DeAngelis said. “Based on her own argument from just last year that she was a legitimate representative of public schools because she sent her own children to public schools, she should resign in disgrace. That, or she could stop being a hypocrite and support education freedom for families who don’t make as much money as she does.”

At this point, it’d be more surprising if teachers unions weren’t overwhelming hypocrites, more concerned with advancing their own careers and interests than in helping children. Davis Gates is emblematic of how wealthy executives in education don’t live up to their own stated priorities and ideological rhetoric.

As DeAngelis pointed out, not many have the opportunity or means to send their kids to private schools where they can maximize their potential. Instead, most are stuck sending their children to the failing Chicago public system, where massive per student investment, at or above the cost of private institutions, has proven to be ineffective.

But instead of taking ownership, Davis Gates makes excuses.

That’s the teachers union playbook in a nutshell.