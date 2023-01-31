Chicago School Official Steals $1.5 Million Worth Of Chicken Wings In Embezzlement Scheme

Videos by OutKick

Hopefully they have chicken wings on the prison food menu.

A Chicago school official has been arrested after stealing $1.5 million worth of chicken wings from the school district during the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you’re wondering just how many chicken wings a million-plus will get you these days, it’s equivalent to 11,000 cases.

That’s a whole lotta chicken.

Vera Liddell is alleged to have embezzled millions of dollars worth of chicken wings. (Cook County Jail)

Yes, Vera Liddell is currently being held in Cook County Jail on a $150,000 bond after an audit revealed that she tried embezzling the tasty food under the guise of it being for the school district’s students.

The only problem? Liddell ordered chicken wings that had the bone in them. The district’s policy doesn’t allow those types of wings for students. So when the audit came in and they saw ELEVEN THOUSAND orders of chicken wings with the bone in them, it immediately raised a red flag.

Pure brilliance from someone whose job was literally to be in charge of the food.

Liddell was employed by the Harvard School District as their food service director. Prosecutors allege that between July 2020 and February 2022, she put in the thousands of chicken wing orders with Gordon Food Services, who believed they were for the actual school. Turns out, they weren’t. When Liddell signed off on the deliveries, they never made it to any of the students.

Chicago school official Vera Liddell was arrested for stealing millions of dollars worth of chicken wings. (Getty Images)

It’s unclear what Liddell did with all the chicken wings, which totaled over $1 million of taxpayer money.

At the time, Chicago students were learning remotely; however the schools still provided daily food that parents could pick up.