Chicago Professor Justifies Hamas Attack ‘After 75 years of Israeli White Supremacy’

Brooke Johnson is an associate professor and sociology department coordinator at Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU), near the Chicago area.

She recently sent a mass email to her students and department colleagues in defense of Hamas’ savage attack against Israel.

Johnson says the invasion was justified after “75 years of Israeli White supremacy.”

“As critical sociologists we are trained to analyze power and inequality in society” and that “this importantly comes with the responsibility to speak up when we witness harm, injustice, and violence,” stressing “What is currently happening in Palestine is one of those moments.” “After 75 years of Israeli White supremacy, including displacement, human rights violations, and systemic violence, Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th which resulted in 1400 deaths and 240 hostages,” Johnson wrote in a Nov. 8 email obtained by Fox News Digital. “Israel is now collectively punishing Palestinians. The Palestinian death toll from Israeli airstrikes exceeds 10,000, and almost half of these are children. This number increases daily as airstrikes continue; water, food and medical aid are cut off; and demands for a humanitarian cease-fire increase.”

A Fox News report says the belief around campus is that Johnson was trying to rally support for Palestinians.

The professor also urged her students to join the cease-fire movement and provided resources to participate in upcoming demonstrations, including a pro-Palestinian publication called “The Electronic Intifada.

One student who received the email says the note left her “really upset,” calling the accusations against Israel being guilty of white supremacy “just not true.”

“I called my mom and I started crying,” said the student.

“She’s saying like there was over 75 years- they had to deal with displacement and human rights. And then it commutes almost like after 75 years, they were like, ‘we’re done with it.’

“So I guess justifying it by saying they struggled for 75 years, and since they struggled, is acceptable to slaughter families and take them hostage,” the student said.

The college has yet to comment on Johnson’s emails and intentions.

For background, the professor apparently specializes in “Women’s, Gender, & Sexuality Studies” — you know, the important stuff.

It’s unclear what made her so vulnerable to the whims of Hamas propaganda.

But she obviously is.

Brooke Johnson is another example of what I discussed with Dan Dakich on OutKick Thursday morning, in that elite college campuses program students to bucket society into two groups: the oppressed and the oppressors.

Or, in this case, the colonized and colonizers.

It is that precise worldview that prompted student bodies and professors to justify Hamas presenting us the worst of humanity — the slaughtering of the innocent, the abduction of women, and the beheading of civilians.