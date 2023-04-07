Chicago PD Twitter Page Under Investigation For Liking Travis Tritt Dylan Mulvaney-Bud Light Boycott Tweet

Videos by OutKick

Internal affairs is investigating the official Twitter page of the Chicago Police Department for liking a tweet of country star Travis Tritt declaring a Bud Light boycott over its partnership with gender-hustler Dylan Mulvaney.

Screenshots show @Chicago_Police liked Tritt’s now-viral tweet on Wednesday about “deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality ride.”

Via New York Post

The department removed its “like” of the post by Friday morning, a tweet with over 20 million views.

A Chicago PD spokesperson then confirmed to the Chicago Sun-Times that its Bureau of Internal Affairs was on the case, investigating the matter following a complaint.

The social media director for the department could use the excuse they “accidentally” liked the tweet while scrolling through the timeline.

“I accidentally liked the tweet” is the new “I was hacked.”

However, we hope the individual instead admits to liking the tweet in support of biological women. Society needs more sane voices on the topic of transgenderism.

Travis Tritt drops Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light after Dylan Mulvaney collaboration. (Credit: Getty Images and Instagram)

Dylan Mulvaney is a fraud. His/her schtick is using womanface rolling women while taking their opportunities away.

Corporate brands honor Mulvaney for cosplay. A Bud Light campaign produced cans with Mulvaney’s face to celebrate “365 days of womanhood.”

Not to be outdone, Nike then hired Mulvaney to show off sports bras for women. Nike chose a dude to model women’s clothing.

Dylan Mulvaney is an insult to women. And Travis Tritt is brave enough to say it.

As was Kid Rock who responded to the Mulvaney-themed cans by shooting up cases of beer, chanting “F–k Bud Light, and f–k Anheuser-Busch.”

Let’s hope Tritt and Kid Rock have the back of the pro-woman social media director at the Chicago Police Department, who is most certainly getting fired.