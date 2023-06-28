Chicago NASCAR Race Beer Prices Have Fans Talking

Videos by OutKick

Imagine being asked for a tip at a NASCAR race where you just dropped $63 for a 6-pack of Busch Light.

Good luck to the brave souls who head to the Windy City this weekend for the Grant Park 220 race that will make 100 laps around the iconic Chicago park. Based on the current Weather Channel forecast, it’s supposed to be 72 degrees and raining Sunday for the race and a 6-pack of Busch Light will cost $63.

That’s not a misprint.

Or $10.50 per beer.

If you want to watch your calories, a sixer of Mich Ultra will cost the same, $63 for a 6-pack. Don’t forget to grab a few waters for the kids. They’ll cost just $3.95.

Lmao what the fuck? NASCAR got it's start bootlegging. You owe it to Dale to smuggle your beer into this race. pic.twitter.com/Nj3Osx2Udr — Libs drone kids ☭ (@maNic_Cage) June 27, 2023

Hey NASCAR fans, you ready for the even worse news?

You CANNOT bring in a cooler, food or outside beverages. It’s right here in the race FAQs.

Needless to say, people are having a hard time processing this news.

Let’s take a look at some of the responses:

“dasani for 4 dollars? i’d rather drink my own damn sweat” “YOU CAN’T BRING A COOLER FULL OF BOOZE INTO THE NASCAR RACE? as a lifelong nascar fan, IS THAT REALLY EVEN A NASCAR RACE?” “$63 for a 6-pack of Busch Light is cultural appropriation” “Lmfaooooo imagine paying $10 for a Busch light” “Is their stock just 40 michelob ultra 6 packs they bought from a stop and shop” “Wow so if I buy 6 I can save $0.00 per can, great thinking by the marketing department” “Put on the shades, eat some gummies for $10, stay hydrated, then hit the beers back at the hotel.” “I thought I was taking f–king crazy pills. 63 goddamn dollars for a six-pack of BUSCH LIGHT!?!? “I’m appalled at how many people think these prices are “not that bad”.”

Now, if you’re into smuggling booze into a sporting event, organizers ARE ALLOWING sunscreen bottles. Just sayin’.

There are lingering questions about these beer prices: Are we talking 16 ouncers?