Chicago Bears Double-Covered Saints DT On Game-Winning TD, Leaving Actual Receiver Wide Open

Videos by OutKick

The New Orleans Saints escaped with a victory against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. New Orleans entered as nearly a 10-point favorite over the two-win Bears starting their rookie backup quarterback.

Despite that, the Bears hung around all game. It’s actually wild that Chicago only lost by seven points. The Bears turned the ball over five times, New Orleans didn’t have any. The Bears committed eight penalties, while referees flagged the Saints just once.

Still, the score was tied heading into the fourth quarter. New Orleans ultimately scored a touchdown on a pass from tight end Taysom Hill to tight end Juwan Johnson. Johnson was wide open in the back of the end zone.

Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears defense indefensibly double-covers New Orleans Saints defensive tackle/fullback/receiver

Part of the reason for that is the Bears dedicated two defenders to defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. Saunders lined up at fullback as the Saints fooled the Bears into thinking they were planning to run the ball.

Saunders slipped out of the backfield and into the flat and two defenders went with him. That seems like a misuse of resources.

TAYSOM ➡️ JUWAN (also peep the block from Jamaal)



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/e7c5IQDLNq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 5, 2023

Saunders had a funny reaction when a reporter asked him about the double coverage.

“I’m surprised it wasn’t more, to be honest,” he joked.

Khalen Saunders on if he was surprised that he drew double coverage on his route pic.twitter.com/jryxxWg8sx — NOF (@nofnetwork) November 5, 2023

Clearly, someone on the Bears defense screwed up. The Saints had four “receivers” running routes, including Saunders. The Bears double-covered three of them.

No one covered Johnson. At all.

The Chicago Bears defense was very confused on the New Orleans Saints game-winning touchdown. (Screenshot: NFL on CBS)

That score stretched the lead to 24-17 and that’s how the game ended. Chicago lost its seventh game of the season, one behind the Arizona Cardinals for most in the NFL.

Part of the reason they lose so much is poor plays like this one. Well, that and the five turnovers. Or, the eight penalties.

Yeah, there are a lot of reasons the Chicago Bears stink.