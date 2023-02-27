Bears ‘Leaning Toward’ Trading The 1st Pick: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears are reportedly leaning toward swapping the first overall pick.

Chicago holds the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the franchise is in a unique position. Just two years ago in 2021, the franchise drafted Fields in the first round.

Justin Fields has shown solid improvement with the Chicago Bears. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The former Ohio State star has shown significant improvement in his game. He finished this past season with 25 total touchdowns compared to nine in 2021. With a promising young QB on the roster, the team is currently trending towards trading the pick, according to Adam Schefter.

Schefter also reported “multiple teams” have already inquired about possibly snatching the top overall pick.

Sources: The Bears already have been approached by multiple teams about trading the draft’s No. 1 overall pick, and Chicago is said to be “leaning toward” moving the pick. So the No. 1 pick now looks like it’s for sale. pic.twitter.com/2w03L6qP0L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2023

Where could the Chicago Bears send the pick to?

There are several QB-needy teams in the NFL that would be bound to pick up the phone and call if the first overall pick is for sale.

The Jets, Texans, Colts, Raiders and Panthers are all teams that either straight up need a QB or need an upgrade. The Raiders and Jets are believed to possibly be in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes, which means you can probably rule them out. The Falcons could also be in the mix, but given Desmond Ridder is on the roster, it’s unclear if there’d be much motivation to trade up.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also be in the mix. The team is reportedly planning on rolling with Kyle Trask, but Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud would absolutely be an upgrade for Tampa under center. Point being, there’s probably half a dozen teams that could make a serious argument for swapping the pick.

Will the Bears trade the top pick or use it to select a new QB? (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

If the Bears do trade the top pick, they should get a boatload of picks in return that can be used to give Justin Fields some legit weapons. If the dual-threat QB takes another big step forward, the Bears might be just fine.