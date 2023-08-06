Videos by OutKick

Training camp fights are not ideal, but they’re part of the game in the NFL— just ask the Chicago Bears. Guys are back on the gridiron for the first time in months and want to prove their worth on the field by showing out on each and every rep.

That oftentimes leads to some tension, even amongst players on the same team. On Saturday, it was the Bears who got chippy!

It reached the point that the organization’s general manager had to get involved.

According to Arye Pulli, who was at practice, the skirmish took place between wide receiver Chase Claypool and safety Eddie Jackson. Claypool, 25, is in his first full season with Chicago after being traded from Pittsburgh in the middle of last season. Jackson, 29, is in his sixth year with the team after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The elder vet initiated the skirmish by hitting the receiver as he went out of bounds after making a catch.

Leaked Footage of the eddie jackson hit on chase claypool. Thoughts #bears fans? pic.twitter.com/7eYgENciZW — ˞ (@AYOD0SUNMU) August 6, 2023

Claypool didn’t take kindly to the hit and grabbed Jackson by his helmet— presumably his facemask.

Jackson lost his lid in the process and Claypool threw it to the ground. As things started to escalate, an unlikely party stepped in to break things up.

Ryan Poles, who took over as the Bears’ general manager in 2022, got between his defensive back and receiver to deescalate the situation. That’s a new one!

Poles is a former offensive lineman. He played four years at Boston College and spent one year with Chicago during training camp.

Ryan Poles at left tackle.

(Image courtesy: Boston College)

Although it has been 15 years since Poles last played the sport, he was listed at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds during his playing days. That’s not somebody that you want to mess with.

Claypool and Jackson learned quickly. Especially since Poles signs their checks!

The Chicago Bears had two fights.

Things calmed down after Claypool and Jackson got into it and practice continued without issue. However, once the day wrapped, another fight began.

Chicago broke out the water balloons. A war began.

You're never too old for a water balloon fight pic.twitter.com/OqoW1Mf4WY — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 4, 2023

By the time practice came to a close, all of the frustration was forgotten. It’s impossible to let tensions continue to simmer after chucking water balloons at the heads of your teammates!