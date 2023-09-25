Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin Badgers RB Chez Mellusi’s season looks like it’s over after just four games.

The talented running back and Badgers star went down in the fourth quarter against Purdue late Friday night, and it appeared the injury was absolutely devastating.

You can watch the play below, but be warned that it might make your stomach sick.

Here’s the Chez Mellusi injury….



Well, it appears the worst case scenario has come true for Mellusi and the Wisconsin Badgers. ESPN reported over the weekend that the key member of Luke Fickell and Phil Longo’s offense has a fractured fibula.

That means his season is absolutely over if the report is true. It also means Mellusi has an unbelievably difficult road ahead of him to get back to playing shape.

Fibula and tibia injuries are notoriously difficult to overcome and rehab from. However, the dynamic runner could return in 2024 if he gets medically cleared.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Chez Mellusi (1) reportedly has a fractured fibula. That means his season is done after just four games. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chez Mellusi being out for the season is a devastating blow for Wisconsin.

Mellusi being out for the year is a brutally tough break for Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers. He was balling prior to getting hurt and is the perfect counterbalance to Braelon Allen’s running style.

He had 307 yards on 51 carries and four rushing touchdowns prior to getting hurt. Averaging six yards a carry is something every team in America would like to have.

Mellusi’s presence also allowed pressure to be taken off fellow star Braelon Allen in the running game. Well, that pressure is back on. Braelon Allen recently complained about his workload. He’s about to get his wish because his carries are about to skyrocket.

Will Chez Mellusi play for the Wisconsin Badgers again? (Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Hopefully, Chez Mellusi makes a full recovery and returns to the field. You don’t ever want to see anyone get hurt, especially in such brutal fashion.