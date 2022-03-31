Chevy Gifts New Truck To Texas Teen Who Survived A Tornado Flipping His Truck

There’s an incredible ending to the story of the Texas teen who was tossed around in his red Chevy truck after being caught in a tornado while returning home from a job interview. 16-year-old high school student Riley Leon, who was out trying to get a job at Whataburger when the tornado threw him around on an Elgin, TX road, is the new owner of a Chevy, thanks to the generosity of a Fort Worth dealership.

According to KHOU, Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet stepped up for Riley and put him behind the wheel of a brand new 2022 Silverado and included some gas money — $15,000 — to keep the new ride fueled up.

Video of the tornado slamming into Leon’s Chevy has now been viewed by millions of people who soon found out it was a high schooler behind the wheel. “When I landed on my wheels my hands landed on my lap and I saw everything and I was like probably nothing happened,” said Leon.