Chevy Gifts New Truck To Texas Teen Who Survived A Tornado Flipping His Truck

There’s an incredible ending to the story of the Texas teen who was tossed around in his red Chevy truck after being caught in a tornado while returning home from a job interview. 16-year-old high school student Riley Leon, who was out trying to get a job at Whataburger when the tornado threw him around on an Elgin, TX road, is the new owner of a Chevy, thanks to the generosity of a Fort Worth dealership.
According to KHOU, Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet stepped up for Riley and put him behind the wheel of a brand new 2022 Silverado and included some gas money — $15,000 — to keep the new ride fueled up.
Video of the tornado slamming into Leon’s Chevy has now been viewed by millions of people who soon found out it was a high schooler behind the wheel.
“When I landed on my wheels my hands landed on my lap and I saw everything and I was like probably nothing happened,” said Leon.
“I wasn’t scared that much, but it was a shocking moment for me,” Leon told KVUE.
Omg… just going thru my video. This is a story about a red truck and a tornado…. I CANNOT believe they drove away like that. #txwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/8h0nD88xFv
— Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) March 22, 2022
Leon told the TV station that “it broke me down seeing my hard work is gone” after getting home and processing that the truck was destroyed. The teen said his father had passed down the truck to him, but he made sure to pay him for it.
In video footage from Leon accepting his new ride, he revealed that he was starting a new job on Monday and the new wheels sure will come in handy.
“We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” Chevrolet said in a statement.
Let’s be honest here, that dealership might want to hire Riley to do some work around the dealership…like working as a closer when some customer is trying to decide between a new RAM and a Silverado.
Just sayin’.