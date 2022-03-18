Cheerleaders Are Masked During NCAA Tournament — Here’s Why

With the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships underway, many are wondering why cheerleaders are wearing masks when seated courtside while those around them aren’t — here’s why.

The NCAA doesn’t govern college cheerleading, but rather the NCAA requires that college cheerleading programs follow USA Cheer’s rules.

USA Cheer’s website states it has been in constant communication with related organizations and the medical community throughout the pandemic and advises its athletes to follow guidelines in place by local and state governments, health departments, and any requirements from college conferences or divisions. But for it’s college cheerleaders, USA Cheer links to the NCAA’s resources when it comes to COVID guidance.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cheerleaders perform a cheer in a game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on March 16, 2022, during the First Four of the NCAA Basketball Men’s Basketball Championship at the Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

The NCAA COVID-19 guidance for the championships released earlier this month includes a code of conduct that outlines COVID-19 protocols for each championship — indoor masking when individuals are not practicing or competing is encouraged but not enforced.

The NCAA encourages indoor masking for all Tier 1 individuals — which is all individuals in the official travel party — when they are not practicing or playing games, eating or drinking or being in hotel rooms, it also states that each team may also implement protocols that are within local public health and CDC guidance.

Cheerleaders have been seen wearing masks courtside, like the Notre Dame cheerleaders in the photo above or the Indiana cheerleader who dislodged the ball in this video, but the competitive and educational branch to cheerleading — Varsity Spirit —has published competition rules that state cheerleaders aren’t required to wear masks when engaging in activity.

“Athletes are not required to wear masks when stunting, tumbling or engaging in vigorous physical activity, unless otherwise required by state, local or venue guidance,” Varsity’s website states.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights cheerleaders perform in a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 16, 2022, during the First Four of the NCAA Basketball Men’s Basketball Championship at the Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

USA Cheer Executive Director Lauri Harris said in an email to OutKick that each program may have its own protocols for COVID-19 and mask-wearing, and said USA Cheer’s general return guideline can be read here.

