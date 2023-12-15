Private Investigator Reveals Surefire Signs Your Significant Other Is Cheating, But Is He Wrong?

Videos by OutKick

Private investigator Aaron Bond thinks he knows the signs of infidelity, but I might have to throw the challenge flag.

The Sun interviewed Bond about what signs people should be on the lookout for to figure out if their significant other is stepping over the fence.

Let’s break it down step by step so that there’s no confusion. And for the record before the haters and critics chime in, I have dated a woman or two over my 31-years of life. Am I an expert? We’ll let the history books decide. That’s not my job, but feel free to weigh in at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Photographic evidence that I know at least one woman. Ignore the horrible tie and my shirt looking awful. (Credit: David Hookstead)

What does the phone have to do with cheating?

“If your partner starts changing their passwords, starts taking their phone everywhere with them, even around the house or they become defensive when you ask to use their phone it could be a sign of them not being faithful. You should also look at how they place their phone down when not in use. If they face the phone with the screen facing down, then they could be hiding something,” Bond told the outlet.

Fair or foul? Seems like complete nonsense to me. Total hogwash. There are two things nobody is getting into that I own: my phone and my safes.

There’s one code to live by when it comes to phones and relationships: Anyone who asks to see your phone can’t be trusted and you should cut ties immediately. It’s unhinged behavior.

I don’t even have anything malicious to hide. As OutKick readers know, my life is an open book and stories of my wilder younger days before growing old are well-documented. None of it’s a secret.

However, you can have my phone when you pry it from my cold dead hands. Not just because of a moral code, but there’s contacts in there capable of starting an actual war. If those leaked, then I would have to have some VERY uncomfortable conversations.

Verdict: Terrible advice. Never let anyone see your phone.

Sex habits might indicate cheating.

Now, this one seems like common sense, and I’m intrigued to see what Bond might offer up as advice. I’m sure it will be great.

“Cheaters often have less sex at home because they are cheating, but on occasions, they may also have more sex at home, this is because they feel guilty and use this increase in sex to hide their cheating. You may also find that your partner will start to introduce new things into your sex life that weren’t there before,” Bond told The Sun.

Is a change in sex habits a sign of cheating? (Credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so let me get this straight. If you’re having less sex, you’re being cheated on. If you’re having more sex, you’re also being cheated on and it’s guilty/pity sex. So, no matter what changes come in your sex life, it’s a sign of cheating? Am I understanding this correctly?

That has to be the most useless advice I’ve ever heard in my life. Now, I will say that logically it makes sense if the sex spigot gets turned off that it’s worth putting up an antenna, but I’ll leave that there.

Verdict: Terrible advice for the fact it’s wildly inconsistent.

Is talking less a sign of cheating?

“If you feel like your partner has suddenly begun to avoid you and they don’t want to do things with you any more or they stop telling you about their day then this is another red flag. Partners often avoid their spouses or tell them less about their day because cheating can be tough, remembering all of your lies is impossible and it’s an easy way to get caught out,” Bond explained.

Wrong, wrong and very wrong. As my girlfriend will be the first to tell you, small talk is the last thing I want to participate in. I’m busy watching WWII documentaries, figuring out how to fix Wisconsin’s offense, eating tacos and drinking iced down Modelos. Did your day involve any of that? No, then save it for another time.

I’d order the military in to clear out the Hookstead compound over having small talk. Someone just trying to talk to me once I’m locked in and in the zone might be the most suspicious thing I could ever imagine.

Verdict: Absolutely horrible advice.

What are some signs of cheating? (Credit: Getty Images)

Negativity might be a sign of something going wrong.

What’s Bond’s thoughts on negativity and cheating? We might actually have a piece of advice that isn’t terrible.

“To get rid of the tension they feel inside they will try to convince themselves that you are the problem and they will become critical of you out of nowhere. Maybe you haven’t walked the dog that day, put the dishes away or read a book to your children before bedtime. A small problem like this can now feel like a big deal and if you experience this your partner could be cheating,” Bond explained to The Sun.

Okay, he might have a point with this one. I don’t know if negativity is a surefire sign of cheating, BUT (what a beautiful word) it definitely is a sign you’re nearing the end of the rodeo. Negativity is a cancer that often can’t be cured with some people.

My best advice to any man or woman out there is to not even start dating someone who is negative. I want to watch football and drink cold beers with the boys. Do you think I want to listen to someone complain about it? Absolutely not, but the fact you’re an OutKick reader tells me you’re already smart enough to know this.

VERDICT: At least partially correct.

There you have it, folks. Overall, the advice was terrible. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.