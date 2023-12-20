Half-Court, Game-Winning Buzzer Beater By UTC Might Be College Basketball’s Shot Of The Season

Videos by OutKick

The shot of the college basketball season, thus far, belongs to Chattanooga guard Trey Bonham after he drilled a half-court buzzer beater for the Mocs to knock off Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.

Chatt was tied 66-66 with the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 1.3 seconds remaining. Bonham was able to catch the inbound pass in stride and fired off the Hail Mary shot attempt just before crossing the halfway line.

The shot looked great in mid-air before hitting squarely on the backboard and falling to give Chattanooga a 69-66 victory.

Watch. Watch again. Then watch it again. And then maybe again. 🔥 Take a bow, @bonham_trey. #GoMocs pic.twitter.com/vU2IFgUcBk — Chattanooga Basketball (@GoMocsMBB) December 20, 2023

Not only did the half-court shot officially win the Mocs the game that they trailed by 11 points in the second half, but it was also just Bonham’s second game of the season. The senior out of Mobile, Ala., transferred to Chattanooga from Florida and based on the timing of his move had to wait for an eligibility waiver.

“It’s been crazy.” Bonham told the school’s website. “Craziest week of my life, seriously. I thought I wasn’t going to play, then I wasn’t, and as a whole, I thought I wouldn’t be playing again until August. It’s been a ride, but I’m extremely excited to be playing again.”

Bonham finished the contest with 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. The Mocs, who have made the NCAA Tournament twice since 2016, improved to 8-3 on the year.

“When we share the ball, we lock in defensively and talk,” head coach Dan Earl said. “We’re a good basketball team. I’m proud of the guys for pulling this out, sticking with it, and I think it shows fibers that they didn’t quit and kept battling.”