Videos by OutKick

ChatGPT has taken the internet by storm over the past few months.

The AI-powered website has, quite literally, changed how some media outlets function. BuzzFeed and Sports Illustrated, among others, have announced their intentions to use ChatGPT to create content.

But all it requires is a few minutes on the platform to realize just how heavily biased it is, in favor of one political orientation.

For example, asking it if climate change is real, results in unquestioning acceptance that humans are responsible for changing climate patterns. And that such changes require collective, global effort to reverse.

“Yes, climate change is a real and scientifically recognized phenomenon. It refers to the long-term shift in global climate patterns, including increases in global temperature, sea level rise, and changes in precipitation and weather patterns. The overwhelming majority of scientific evidence supports the idea that human activities, such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and other land-use changes, are the primary cause of climate change. It is a complex issue that requires global cooperation and action to address, as its effects are far-reaching and can have significant impacts on the environment, human health, and global economies,” it answered.

That’s not unbiased information, it’s activism. The activism of those who created ChatGPT in the first place.

BRAZIL – 2023/02/09: In this photo illustration, the ChatGPT logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ChatGPT Misleads on Major Issues

It’s not just climate change. When you ask ChatGPT about major politicians such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it pointedly criticizes him over “prioritizing the economy over public health.”

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, DeSantis faced criticism for his handling of the outbreak in Florida. He was criticized for being slow to implement public health measures, such as mask mandates and social distancing requirements. He also faced backlash for prioritizing the economy over public health and for limiting local government’s ability to implement their own COVID-19 restrictions.”

Mask mandates are not “public health measures,” because they do not work. And misleading readers into thinking they do is a dangerous disservice.

Not to mention that DeSantis faced criticism from media outlets and the left, while huge numbers of the American public fled to his state.

READ: CALIFORNIA LOST MORE RESIDENTS THAN ANY OTHER STATE IN 2022, FLORIDA IS FASTEST GROWING

Freedom from “government’s ability to implement their own COVID-19 restrictions” was overwhelmingly appealing. But ChatGPT’s founders occupy a bubble of liberalism that led them to feed their program inaccurate answers.

Unsurprisingly, given the misinformation on mask mandates, they also mislead on the efficacy of masks.

“Yes, wearing masks can be effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19. The virus primarily spreads through respiratory droplets that are expelled when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes. Masks can help to contain these droplets and prevent them from spreading to others.”

Except, of course, COVID-19 is overwhelmingly spread via aerosols, not droplets. Not to mention the inarguable fact that there is no high quality evidence that masks are effective in reducing the spread of the virus.

READ: CDC MASK RULES WERE NEVER BASED ON SCIENCE

Hints of a Dangerous AI Future

While it may be easy to dismiss concerns over one AI platform, the importance ChatGPT should not be overlooked.

Given its success, tech companies will inevitably rush to create competitors. All of which are programmed by those who share the same political opinions.

In much the same way that the “fact checking” industry has weaponized the veneer of media credibility to promote a political agenda, so too could AI platforms. ChatGPT shows those efforts are already well underway.

Instead of unbiased information, AI derived answers seem to overwhelmingly privilege one mindset. And it’s vitally important that it not be allowed to develop the same level of unearned support as major media outlets.

The same ones who helped spread misinformation and lies on DeSantis, masks, and many other issues in the first place.