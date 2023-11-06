Chase Young Seems Happy to Jump Ship From Losing Washington Commanders Culture

Videos by OutKick

Chase Young escaped the losing culture in Washington. The Commanders put a fork in their season before the end of the trade deadline. Washington looks forward to 2024 after trading the former No. 1 pick in Chase and first-rounder Montez Sweat.

Among winners and losers, the Commanders are losers. Sharing this truth is Chase Young, who gave his first appearance Monday in San Francisco 49ers red and gold.

Speaking with the media on his arrival, expected to boost a Super Bowl-bound team’s defensive prowess, Young shared that the aura around the Niners is much different than Washington now that “winners are in the building.”

Young didn’t mince words and didn’t need to. Re-teaming with Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa on the defensive line, Chase Young feels plugged back into a winning culture after numerous losses and games missed in Washington since 2020.

Here’s what Chase Young said after his first practice with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday:

Losing Young and Montez Sweat became the nail in Washington’s season. Young and Sweat combined for 11.5 sacks this season. Their production doubled the rest of the defensive line’s sack production (5), as OutKick’s Armando Salguero shared in his reaction to Washington’s trade. Also, shipping Young to a fellow struggling team made more sense than sending him on the cheap to a playoff-caliber team. Washington’s front office did so with the Sweat trade, sending him to Chicago, a team relying on a backup rookie quarterback.

Here’s how Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, seemingly on the hot seat, reacted to the trade deadline news leading up to a Week 9 matchup against the Patriots. “I’m through with it. Okay. Just so you know, I’m ready to talk about New England. We’re going forward onto New England. For me, the deals are done, there’s not much more to rake over the coals.”

Even with the win over the Pats, the season looks cooked for Washington, and a total reboot under the new ownership looks well in play.

