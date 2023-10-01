Chase Claypool Trade Continues To Be Embarrassment For Bears, WR Inactive

Videos by OutKick

The Chicago Bears might just be giving up on Chase Claypool.

The wide receiver will be inactive for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. And since Claypool hasn’t been on the injury report this week, we can only assume this is a behavioral or performance-based decision.

Earlier this week, Claypool criticized the coaching staff — telling reporters the Bears were not putting him in the best position to succeed. So now, it looks like that position will be on the sidelines.

With Claypool out, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown will be active for the first time, Rapoport said. St. Brown reportedly had a solid week of practice.

Claypool was an up-and-coming wideout for the Pittsburgh Steelers after posting more than 800 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons. But he didn’t gel with the offense in 2022, and the Steelers traded him to the struggling Bears in November. Injury and lack of production marred Claypool’s introduction to Chicago.

In seven games for the Bears last season, he logged a meager 140 receiving yards on 14 catches. Surely 2023 will be better, right?

Wrong.

Several reporters noted Claypool was “sleep walking” during the Bears’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers. And the receiver later apologized to teammates, coaches and the front office for his play during that game.

Chase Claypool will be a healthy inactive for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

But things didn’t really improve from there. In three games this season, Claypool has just four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. And FOX’s Jay Glazer reported Claypool is “on notice.” The front office said if they don’t see improvement, he’ll either be a healthy inactive or “shipped out again.”

Looks like they weren’t bluffing.