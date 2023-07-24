Chase Claypool Experiment in Chicago Continues To Fail

Videos by OutKick

Chase Claypool was projected as the next WR1 in Chicago after being traded from Pittsburgh to Chicago last season. That experiment has repeatedly failed.

The latest update surrounding Claypool spells more bad news for the Bears’ offense.

Chicago announced Sunday that Claypool had been moved to the Physically Unable to Perform list. Claypool is reportedly suffering from a soft-tissue injury he suffered during OTAs, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Chase Claypool was seen as an up-and-coming wideout for the Steelers after posting at least 800 receiving yards from 2020 to 2022.

PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 16: Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

After having issues gelling with the offense in 2022, the Steelers split with Claypool and traded him to the WR-needy Bears mid-season.

Injury and lack of production marred Claypool’s introduction to Chicago.

In seven games for Chicago, Chase Claypool logged a meager 140 receiving yards and 14 catches.

The Bears have placed WR Chase Claypool on the PUP list.



To bolster the receivers depth, Chicago traded away the first-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft and acquired Panthers star wideout D.J. Moore as part of the mega trade package.

Next season will be a major “prove-it” season for Chicago QB Justin Fields and, by extension, a big year for the wideouts.

Claypool will still have plenty of people looking out to see if he produces for the offense next season, slotted as the No. 2 option behind Moore.