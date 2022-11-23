Trash-Talking 49ers DB Gives DeAndre Hopkins ‘Steroid Boy’ Nickname

San Franciso defensive back Charvarius Ward was feeling himself after the 49ers’ domination of the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. He decided to let the NFL world just how little he thinks of Cardinals’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and even gifted him a new nickname during his passionate rant.

Hopkins didn’t have a bad game against the 49ers, by any means. The 30-year-old caught nine passes for 91 yards, but only two of those passes came in the second half.

Ward not so subtly took credit for keeping Hopkins relatively quiet during the game.

“D Hop, he think he a tough guy,” Ward told KNBR. “He think he still one of the best receivers in the league and he really not. He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We not scared of him. He thought we was scared of him. He tried to intimidate us, but forget him, we did our thing.

“We went out there and got a dub and we did our job. He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don’t care about that. We just wanted to win.”

Charvarius Ward sits third in total tackles this season for the 49ers. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DeAndre Hopkins’ New Nickname

Ward’s final shot at Hopkins included him referencing the wideout’s six-game suspension earlier this season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

“He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy,” Ward said.

The Cardinals and 49ers meet up again in the final week of the regular season. We may need to get a camera solely dedicated to following Hopkins and Ward on the field because it’s going to be must-see stuff.