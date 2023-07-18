Charlotte Hornets F Miles Bridges Makes Public Apology After Domestic Violence Troubles

Videos by OutKick

The player-friendly NBA allowed Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges to stay on the team amid serious domestic violence allegations.

Bridges, who sat out the 2022-23 season, appeared alongside GM Mitch Kupchak on Tuesday for a media session. He apologized and thanked the organization for giving him a second chance.

In June 2022, Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence; he was released on $130,000 bond.

“I want to apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I have caused everyone, especially my family,” Bridges said Tuesday. “This year away I’ve used to prioritize going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be — someone that my family and everyone here can be proud of.”

According to the hospital report, Bridges’ wife, Mychelle Johnson, suffered “a brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle.”

The league handed Miles Bridges a 30-game suspension for allegedly beating his wife in front of their children.

Additionally, Bridges received three years of probation and was required to complete 100 hours of community service.

Given the league’s lenience with “time served,” Bridges will only serve a 10-game suspension in the upcoming season.

Due to Miles Bridges’ improved production in 2021, the Hornets retained the problematic player. He signed a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer to stay in Charlotte.

Kupchak spoke on the team’s decision to stick with Bridges, knowing it raised plenty of eyebrows.

“You have to make a judgment, right?” Kupchak said. “Is this sincere remorse? Is this sincere accountability? It is not something that is easy to judge. We took all of those factors into consideration and ultimately gave him a second chance.”

Months after the arrest, Mychelle Johnson came out to defend Bridges, stating that he is not a “woman beater.” The two appear to have reconciled since the fiery allegations, which included a restraining order requested by Bridges.

Bridges bet on himself for a sizable NBA contract in the 2022 offseason, only to completely fumble the bag by physically getting involved with Johnson a day before free agency started.

In 2021, Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 35.5 minutes of action.