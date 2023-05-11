Charlize Theron Threatens To ‘F*ck Up’ Anyone Stopping Drag Shows For Kids

Videos by OutKick

Charlize Theron issued a blunt threat to people who oppose drag shows for children.

Drag shows for kids have become a very hot issue in America, and it seems like the majority of rational people believe subjecting minors to sexualized content and shows isn’t a good idea. Adults are free to do what they want, but it’s a different story once kids are involved.

However, Theron thinks there’s no problem at all and has vowed to “f*ck up” anybody who tries to stop drag shows for children.

Charlize Theron threatens to "f*ck" up people against drag shows for kids.

“We’re in your corner and we’ve got you, and I will f*ck anybody up who is, like, trying to f*ck with anything with you guys,” the popular actress said during the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon, according to Fox News.

Theron then claimed there are a lot of dangers out there for children, but sexualized drag shows aren’t one of them.

“In all seriousness, there’s so many things that are hurting and really, killing our kids right, and we all know what I’m talking about right now and it ain’t no drag queen. Because if you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her live, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more. It makes you a better person,” Theron added.

Is this rhetoric helpful?

Let’s just imagine for a moment the roles were flipped and a famous conservative like Clint Eastwood was on camera threatening to “f*ck up” over an issue the left loves.

People would lose their minds, call him a violent person and there’d be calls for boycotts and protests. Charlize Theron threatens to harm people who are against subjecting kids to sexual content and it barely gets noticed. Why is she so committed to making sure drag performers can do shows for children? It’s downright bizarre?

This rhetoric is also what could radicalize someone. How often do we hear about any remark from the right that is slightly edgy leading to violence or other issues? It happens a lot. There’s no difference here. In fact, Charlize Theron is explicitly saying she “will f*ck anybody up who is like trying to f*ck with” stopping drag shows for children.

It’s as direct and straightforward as it gets.

If Theron feels so strongly about the issue, she should just explain why making sure kids can see sexualized content is so important to her. That seems like the obvious question, but something tells me she won’t be interested in answering.