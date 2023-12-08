Charlie Sheen’s Reveals Disappointing Event That Forced Him To Stop Drinking

Videos by OutKick

Charlie Sheen just needed one very simple reason to stop drinking, and it involved his daughter.

Sheen was known for battling substance abuse issues for years, and things hit a head during his downfall in 2011 and exit from the hit show “Two and a Half Men.”

His downward spiral was infamous for his “Winning!” remark and all the jokes that followed. However, it was clear he was struggling with some serious demons.

While he gave up drugs before drinking, he revealed in an interview with PEOPLE being under the influence and not being able to drive his daughter to a doctor’s appointment in 2017 was the end of the line.

Charlie Sheen no longer drinks. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Charlie Sheen explains giving up drinking.

“I loved drinking in the morning. Loved some scotch in the coffee. One morning I’d forgotten my daughter had an appointment I’d promised to drive her to, and I’d already had a couple of pops that day. So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, ‘Why isn’t dad driving?’ So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped,” Sheen told PEOPLE about why he decided to put down the booze.

Sheen added that the stoppage wasn’t always meant to be permanent, but he enjoyed it so much that he just decided to stay sober.

The popular comedy actor further explained, “I think the first month I was like, I’m going to have give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve. And they did. And I’m like, all right, I’m going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum.”

He claims to have not hit the bottle ever since. That means he’s been sober for roughly six years. An incredible accomplishment.

Charlie Sheen gave up drinking in 2017. (Photo by Brad White/Getty Images)

When you think about people getting sober, there are a lot of horror stories out there. People lose everything in life, get in crashes or seriously hurt someone. Addiction can be a serious thing with horrific consequences and side effects.

While Sheen certainly has some rough moments in life, including contracting HIV, he didn’t need to hit that bad of a bottom to give up drinking. He just disappointed and embarrassed his daughter, and that was enough for him.

Charlie Sheen talks giving up alcohol. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Sheen continues to trend upward after a tough run more than a decade ago. He’s certainly come a long way, and I have no doubt he doesn’t want to go back. Let me know your thoughts on Sheen getting sober at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.