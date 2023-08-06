Charley Hoffman Makes Ultra-Rare Albatross At PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship

Videos by OutKick

There’s a lot of drama unfolding at this week’s Wyndham Championship. As the final regular season event of the year, players are jockeying for playoff position. Perennial PGA Tour stars like Adam Scott and Justin Thomas are on the outside looking in. So is Charley Hoffman, but he has no chance to make it to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Still, he’s out there competing on a Sunday after making the cut at the Wyndham Championship. He entered the week outside the Top 150 in the FedEx Cup standings.

So, it hasn’t been a great year for Hoffman, whose season ends after Sunday. But he’s going to take an incredible memory with him.

Charley Hoffman made a rare albatross during the final round of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship on Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Following a bomb of a drive on the par-5 15th hole, Hoffman had just under 200 yards left to the cup. He hit a perfect iron shot, landing the ball about 15-20 feel short of the hole.

The ball rolled toward the hole and, eventually, dropped. According to the PGA Tour, Hoffman had never previously made an albatross, despite this being the 485th event of his career.

🚨 ALBATROSS! 🚨@Hoffman_Charley makes a 2 on the 546-yard par-5 15th.



It's the first albatross in Hoffman's 30-year career on TOUR. pic.twitter.com/MsyZvTBStp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 6, 2023

Hoffman made a 2 on a par-5, also known as an “albatross” or a double-eagle, depending upon whom you ask.

I choose albatross, since double-eagle doesn’t make logical sense. A bogey is +1. A double bogey is +2. A triple bogey is +3, and so on.

But an eagle is -2. Therefore, a double-eagle should be -4. Therefore, albatross makes more sense.

The albatross vaulted Hoffman from tied for 22nd into a tie for 11th place. The difference in prize money between 22nd and 11th is over $100,000, so that shot could end up being worth six-figures.

Not a bad way to end the season, even though Charley Hoffman is going to miss the FedEx Cup playoffs for the fifth-straight year.