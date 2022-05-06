Charles Oliveira Doesn’t Make Weight-Stripped of UFC Lightweight Title

Only in the world of UFC lightweight competition is 155.5 lbs considered “too heavy” for a man. Unfortunately, that’s the case for defending champ Charles Oliveira.

On Friday, Oliveira stepped on the scale to weigh in to defend his UFC lightweight title once again at UFC 274, but stepped off disappointed when the official pronounced him a half-pound over the limit, per ESPN. Oliveira was then granted an additional hour to shed the extra weight, but he came up short — er, long — on his next weigh-in as well.

Oliveira was scheduled to face Justin Gaethje on Saturday for the chance at a third title in a row. However, the title is now considered vacant, per ESPN, and Gaethje is the only one eligible to compete for it, which makes him the winner by default.

Gaethje weighed in at 155 lbs on the nose. He is perhaps best known for challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt in 2020. Gaethje lost the bout, and Nurmagomedov then unexpectedly retired.

Oliveira, 32, first won the UFC lightweight belt last May at UFC 262 and then successfully defended it in December at UFC 269. Now, because of half a pound, he has been stripped of that title.