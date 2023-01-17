Charles Barkley Torches The Timberwolves, Calls Rudy Gobert Trade ‘Worst In NBA History’

We’re officially past the midway point of the NBA regular season which means we’ve seen a large enough sample size from Rudy Gobert with the Timberwolves to deem the team trading for him a major mistake.

Charles Barkley took things even further on Monday night. He believes Minnesota trading for Gobert was “the worst trade in NBA history.”

“That was so stupid, that trade,” Barkley explained on ‘Inside The NBA.’

"The Timberwolves made the worst trade in NBA history… That was so stupid that trade."



While Charles Barkley may sound overdramatic with his assessment of the Gobert trade, he isn’t exactly wrong.

The Timberwolves shipped off Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt, Walker Kessler, and not one, but four first-round picks to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Gobert.

To add salt to the wound, Kessler went for 20 points and 21 rebounds in the Jazz win over the Timberwolves on Monday night. Gobert scored two points in five minutes of action before leaving the game early after aggravating an injury.

The 30-year-old is averaging 13.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. While those stats aren’t atrocious, he hasn’t been putting up near the numbers Minnesota was hoping for when it acquired him, especially for the ridiculous haul the team shelled out.

Minnesota has battled the injury bug this season, but at just 22-23 on the year and Gobert signed through the 2025-26 season, things look horrendous for the T-Wolves moving forward.

The Timberwolves sit ninth in the Western Conference and sit near the bottom of the league in a number of statistical categories including three-point percentage and free-throw percentage.

