Charles Barkley Tells Hilarious Story About Cleaning Uniforms

Charles Barkley is one of sports media’s best comedians, and he reinforced that title on Friday.

Before Friday’s NCAA Tournament game between Pittsburgh and Iowa State, Barkley had his studio show co-hosts cracking up.

He explained that during his playing days, he would shower in his team uniform to clean them off after games. Somehow, he believed it was “easier” that way than doing laundry.

Charles Barkley: "We used to take a shower in our uniforms…"



"It's just easier to clean that way."



Clark Kellogg here 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ALEheA1XvD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2023

Barkley justified it as being during an era of commercial flights, even for NBA teams.

“I’m so old; we used to take a shower in our uniforms, because we flew commercial my first few years,” he explained.

Kenny Smith echoed the thoughts of virtually everyone listening to his explanation, cutting in to Barkley’s story.

“Wait, timeout. There’s no era where you did that. Stop. You’re making this up. There’s no way that you were supposed to wash your uniform with it on. You’re making this up. No one in their right mind has ever done that,” Smith said.

But Sir Charles is either not in his right mind or a very good liar.

“When I first got to the NBA, we flew commercial. So, when you played the night before and flew the next morning, when were you exactly going to get your uniform clean? You had to wash your uniform yourself. So, after the game, when you got to your room, you took a shower in your uniform and dried it, and dropped it on the commercial airline the next morning,” he said.

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 13: Former professional basketball player Charles Barkley speaks onstage at ‘How to Remain Relevant In Today’s Digital Age’ during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gerry Hanan/Getty Images for SXSW)

Barkley Is Always Entertaining

Few media personalities are as fun to watch as Charles Barkley.

But his story makes no sense.

He was a wealthy NBA player, so if he was required to wash his own uniform while on the road, why not have the hotel do it?

That way they’d actually you know, clean the uniform instead of showering in it and having a wet mess to deal with afterwards.

Barkley’s story makes no sense as soon as you think about it, but then again, that’s why he’s one of the sports world’s best comedians.