Charles Barkley Says He’d Never Listen To A Game On The Radio: ‘It’s Stupid’

Charles Barkley: Not a radio guy.

In the latest episode of The Steam Room podcast, Barkley revealed he would never listen to sports on the radio. In fact, he thinks it’s “stupid.”

The conversation started when NHL on TNT studio analyst Paul Bissonnette said after retiring from hockey, he got his start in media doing Arizona Coyotes radio.

“I would never listen to any sport on the radio,” Barkley bluntly stated. “I would never turn on the radio and listen to the game. I think that’s the stupidest thing in the world.”

This statement left Barkley’s co-host Ernie Johnson flabbergasted. Johnson then asked Chuck if he has ever listened to any sport on the radio — even just briefly or during a long road trip. Barkley said no.

“You’re lying,” Johnson said. “That’s an exaggeration.”

Then Chuck doubled down.

“I’m a visual person when it comes to sports,” Barkley said. “I just wouldn’t want to listen to it on the radio… I got a TV, it’s a new thing. Flat screen.”

Barkley even said he’s never listened to the late, legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully.

“You uncultured swine,” Bissonnette chimed in.

Charles Barkley prefers to watch — rather than listen to — his sports.

And honestly, I’m with him on this one.

I wouldn’t go so far as to say listening to a game is “the stupidest thing in the world.” But I do question why someone — with a perfectly good TV — would choose to turn on the radio instead.

Even on a road trip, I’ve been known to stream games on my phone or laptop rather than listen on the radio. It is 2023 after all, there are multiple options no matter where you are.

Not when I’m the one driving. Relax.

And because Spotify exists, I’m actually not sure the AM/FM radio has ever been used in my car.

Radio broadcasts are nostalgic for many baseball fans. And no one did it better than Vin Scully. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

For some, though, listening to a game on the radio is about nostalgia.

I’m looking at you, baseball fans.

I’ve seen many a boomer at the ballpark with their headphones on, listening to the local broadcasters call balls and strikes. Big ole headphones and all, it’s part of the tradition for those old heads and more power to them.

And some folks, of course, listen to the game out of necessity — if they’re driving, at work or stuck at some lame event without a TV.

But gone are the days of the whole family gathering around the giant living room radio to hear Mickey Mantle hit home runs. We don’t just hear the crack of the bat. We watch it on our smart phones.

And even though Barkley thinks it’s stupid to listen to sports on the radio, he sure hopes you’ll like and subscribe to his podcast.

The one where he talks about sports on the radio. A bit ironic, but they are two different situations.

Either way, the former NBA star has never shied away from speaking his truth — and games on the radio clearly aren’t his cup of tea.