Charles Barkley Roasts Jordan Clarkson’s Quaker Outfit: ‘Halloween Was 2 Weeks Ago!’

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson showed up to his game on Tuesday looking like Cap’N Crunch, and Charles Barkley rightfully roasted him for the fashion flop.

As we all know, athletes are among the worst-dressed people on earth.

Boosting that sentiment is Clarkson, whose outfit probably cost thousands of wasted dollars that led to impressing … no one.

Clarkson is prepping to face his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, for Tuesday’s in-season NBA tournament game. He showed up to The Crypt in L.A. wearing a swashbuckler-ish hat and oversized pants.

Previewing the matchup, TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew covered Jordan Clarkson’s entrance. The typically outspoken Charles Barkley said the quiet part out loud …

“What the hell is that?” Barkley asked.

Barkley sent Clarkson to the coffin with a well-timed dig at Clarkson. “Halloween was 2 weeks ago!”

Kenny “The Jet” Smith commented: “Pirates of the Caribbean!”

As Clarkson and former Laker Kyle Kuzma continually prove, you can take the players out of Los Angeles, but you can’t take the terrible sense of fashion out of the players.

