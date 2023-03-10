Charles Barkley Mocks Idiot Kendrick Perkins: ‘You’re Only Voting For Him Because He’s Black’

Videos by OutKick

Kendrick Perkins’ racially-motivated idiocy continues to create great fodder. Thursday, Charles Barkley mocked Perkins during a discussion about the NBA MVP.

Shaquille O’Neal called Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo his pick for the award.

“I know they have a lot of talk on who is the MVP,” Shaq said on TNT referencing Perkins.

Barkley responded, “You’re only voting for him because he’s black.”

SHAQ: "Giannis is my MVP"

BARKLEY: "You only voting for him because he's black."



Barkley debunked Perkins’ argument that white MVP voters favor white players earlier this week, saying:

“Does he know how many voters are White actually or did he pull 80% out of his a–? My point is if only five white guys have won MVP in the last 30 years, that makes zero sense – his argument. Zero sense.”

Zero sense, indeed.

As we explained, Perkins tried to insert himself into the racialized culture that is ESPN with his racist anti-white commentary. He just wanted to fit in. However, he proved himself not bright enough to fit in.

Kendrick Perkins is what a race bait gone wrong looks like.

First, JJ Redick embarrassed him in plain sight on ESPN. In the equivalent of a boxing match, Perkins waived the white flag in Round 1.

Perkins then tried to save face on Twitter by calling white people privileged. Or PRIVILEGED, to be exact.

He expected Woke Twitter to have his back. They didn’t. Instead, they participated in the ratio. Thus, he deleted his tweets and videos doubling down on the opinion white people can’t hoop.

Next, ESPN, his employer, had to issue a public apology for his false claim that 80 percent of NBA voters are white. He lied.

Studio host Molly Qerim addressed Perkins’ comments on Wednesday:

“I want to correct something here from yesterday’s show,” Qerim started off. “When Kendrick Perkins said 80 percent of NBA voters for the MVP award are white, the NBA publicly announces the voters each year, and after review, it is clear the panel is much more diverse than what was portrayed by Kendrick Perkins and we wanted to make sure we corrected that today.”

Embarrassing.

But no response has been more humiliating for Perkins than Barkley’s.

Chuck is the leading voice in NBA media. He sets the tone for the discussion. And for him, as a black man, to suggest Perkins a race-baiting fool, well, that makes Perkins fair game for the rest of the media to ridicule.

Kendrick Perkins is a dumb man. He’s uninformed. He’s coming unhinged. But his idiocy sure is good for jokes and content.

TNT and Barkley thank him for that.