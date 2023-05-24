Charles Barkley Livid Denver Nuggets Taking Backseat To LeBron James Retirement Talk

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets, but nobody is talking about it. Instead, LeBron James floating the idea of retirement after his Lakers were bounced from the NBA playoffs is dominating headlines, and Charles Barkley hates it.

During Tuesday night’s TNT coverage of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics game, Barkley took the time to essentially call out the media’s lack of coverage of the Nuggets’ accomplishment and only focusing on James.

“I was so mad [on Tuesday] morning I actually turned the TV off,” Barkley said. “Because the Denver Nuggets, who have been the best team in the world all season, sweep, get to the finals for the first time [and coverage was on LeBron.]”

James began stirring the retirement pot during hist postgame press conference after Los Angeles’ loss to Denver in Game 4.

“We’ll see, we’ll see what happens going forward,” James said. “I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just for me, going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

James later confirmed to ESPN that he was, in fact, referencing possible retirement when he slyly said “I’ve got a lot to think about.”

It’s no surprise at all that James’ comments have completely silenced any conversations about the Nuggets’ dominant performance against the Lakers.

While there’s a chance James was being genuine while mentioning that he may call it quits this offseason, there’s also a chance part of his plea was by design to get the media’s eyes off the Lakers being swept.

Whether or not that was James’ intent, that’s how things have played out over the last couple of days.