Charles Barkley Hilariously Freaks Out Over Giant Snake On ‘Inside The NBA’ Set

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley is never one to shy away from calling out various snake-like individuals, but don’t you dare show him the real thing.

After the conclusion of last night’s Phoenix Suns 108-104 victory over the Warriors, the former Suns player was joined by Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Shaq to kick off another year of cohosting TNT’s Inside the NBA postgame show. The conversation soon shifted from breaking down the game to a bit where they began talking about various reptiles. Suddenly, one of the crew members brought out some alligator for the guys to try.

“I’ll have some alligator,” Ernie Johnson said as Shaq passed it over to him on a plate.

Then you hear Barkley scream and literally get shook out of his seat as a damn python is brought on the set and walked towards him.

Shaq and Chuck were out of there when they saw this python 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/fmz139sawj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 25, 2023

SHAQ WAS LOVING IT

Shaq then began trolling, or snakin’ Barkley by telling the snake handler to “go over near Chuck.” Barkley responded with a “Oh hell no!” making sure to continue to walk away from the snake and keep the broadcast desk as a barrier between the two.

Once Shaq realizes just how damn big the python is however, he ends up joining Barkley and keeping his distance from the snake.

“What kind of snake is that,” Ernie Johnson asked before Kenny Smith responds “It’s a big one.” Johnson, by the way, was the toughest one of them all – at one point he hilariously starts eating his alligator snack while the python is just a few feet away from him.

It’s the second time Barkley has had an an encounter with a snake on the Inside the NBA set. A few years back, Shaq brought out a snake as a punishment after Barkley lost his “guarantee” NBA pick of the night. Barkley also freaked out in that video – only to reveal that snakes are one of his biggest fears much to the delight of Shaq.

“Snakes aren’t made to be played with,” Barkley screamed at the time.

Agreement from over here Chuck – my philosophy on life and animals is that there ain’t no negotiating with snakes or sharks, so it’s best to stay away from them and just let them do their thing.

Last night’s random python encounter guaranteed that basketball fans and sports fans can look forward to what has become the best pre and postgame shows across the sports industry.