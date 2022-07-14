Charles Barkley Has Hilarious Response To Bradley Beal’s $251 Million Contract

Last week, the Washington Wizards signed Bradley Beal to a massive five-year, $251 million contract extension. Beal put pen to paper roughly one week after turning 29, something not lost on NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

“Let me tell you something. My mom—I love my mom, she passed away a few years ago. Every time I see one of those contracts, I want to drive to the graveyard and just snatch her up and say, ‘Why couldn’t you just wait a couple more years to have me? Just a couple more years,'” Barkley joked to NBC Sports Washington.

During his 16 season NBA career Sir Charles made a little more than $40 million. Far from chump change, but also not the type of bag today’s players are walking around with for a fraction of the production Barkley produced.

Beal stands to make more than Barkley did throughout his entire career in just one season.

That’s no slight on Beal, who by today’s NBA standards is seemingly worthy of such a raise. He finished as the league’s second-leading scorer during the 2020-21 season, is a three-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA selection and a career 22 point per game scorer.

“You know what? Bless these young guys,” said Barkley. “Bradley Beal’s a hell of a player. I don’t ever want to be the old ‘Get off my lawn’ guy. I made more money than Bill Russell, he’s a much better player than me. I made more money than Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], he’s a much, much better player than me. Hey, God bless them. It’s good work if you can get it.”

Barkley, who made $9 million during his last NBA season (1999), may now have yet another nickname: The Round Mound of Regret.

