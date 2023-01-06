Charles Barkley Can’t Stop Cursing On Live Television

C’mon man! Phoenix Suns legend and FCC’s most-wanted, Charles Barkley, had another slip-up on live television Thursday night.

Continuing to spice up the already entertaining Inside the NBA, Barkley set the stage for the marquee Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup and dropped another NSFW term.

In typical Chuck fashion, he unleashed the expletive with the restraint of a sailor, setting off Ernie Johnson, who’s sure to get an earful from the higher-ups at TNT for failing to keep Barkley in check.

In Chuck’s defense, it was his first time cursing … ever. At least by his account.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t want to be one of these a**holes on television …,” Barkley said to start his commentary, only for EJ to step in, sounding very alarmed.

WATCH:

The first time Charles Barkley has ever cursed, per Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/hCRd8xdFDn — dave (@nbadaves) January 6, 2023

Barkley then clarified that he actually meant jacka**es. And hey, we get it Chuck, it’s easy to get those two mixed-up

It was the type of primetime TV gold that we can expect from the Inside the NBA crew.

“Chuck, I’ll tell you what, I will pay your fines to the FCC,” said a laughing Shaquille O’Neal.

It’s not a first for these guys, and it surely won’t be the last.

Shaq just said Charles Barkley gets di*k in his mouth on live tv at 1 am lmaooo pic.twitter.com/SlpBpzhrpD — John (@iam_johnw) December 21, 2022