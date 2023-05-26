Charles Barkley Attempts Terrible Boston Accent

Videos by OutKick

Charles Barkley’s Boston accent is comically bad.

The Celtics pulled off another win against the Heat Thursday night to bring the series to 2-3 and keep the team’s comeback hopes alive.

However, that wasn’t the most entertaining moment of the night. The most entertaining moment was when Charles Barkley was asked to do a Boston accent and gave fans a show that is hard to describe.

There’s really no point in me even trying to break it down before you see it. Do yourself a favor and just hit play on the video below.

This is a major fail from Charles Barkley.

What the hell did Charles Barkley do Thursday night? What exactly was this accent? Whatever it was, it was terrible.

Has the former NBA superstar never seen a Ben Affleck movie? Has he never seen “The Town”? Anyone can at least put together some kind of Boston accent after seeing that movie.

Everyone in it has a Boston accent that’s incredibly thick.

Hell, you can watch any movie with Casey Affleck and find yourself effortlessly spitting a Boston accent.

I guess Charles Barkley’s favorite film genres don’t feature the Affleck brothers.

Barkley’s second attempt at the Boston accent was literally him just speaking normally like he would at any other time. Give some more effort, Chuck. If you’re going to butcher the Boston accent, you might as well go all in.

The situation went off the rails with the original attempt. No point in holding back once you failed the first time. Dive in head first.

Barkley should do himself a favor and start renting some movies with the Affleck brothers if he wants to nail the accent. Start with “The Town,” “Goodwill Hunting” and “Gone Baby Gone” to get a feel for it and go from there. He’ll be talking like he’s from Charlestown in no time.