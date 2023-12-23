Charissa Thompson’s Nipples Joke From ‘Meet The Parents’ During Thursday Night Football’s Postgame Show Left Richard Sherman In Complete Shock

Videos by OutKick

Charissa Thompson continues to be the best. She’s great at her job and always seems like she’s a lot of fun to be around. So she may or may not have made up a sideline report or two back when she was working the sidelines.

That takes nothing away from the fact that she’s one of the best hosts in the business. Sure there were plenty of Big Js pissed off by her admission, but as Zach Dean said, not a single fan cared about the so-called controversy.

Charissa Thompson poses for a photo prior to an NFL football game in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Being one of the best in the business, as she is, Charissa knew that the gift exchange portion of Thursday Night Football’s postgame show on Amazon was the perfect time to let a joke about nipples fly.

Most people still tuning in that late into the show aren’t sticking around for more analysis on the game. They’re hoping to hear or see something off the wall. And Charissa delivered.

Like I said, the breakdown of the Los Angeles Rams win over the New Orleans Saints had long been put to bed. The majority of the audience was likely gone as well.

It was the final Thursday Night Football game before Christmas, so naturally there were gifts being passed out on the set. Charissa received a book and a dairy pail as part of her gift.

Charissa Thompson Doesn’t Miss A Beat When She Drops The Nipples Joke

She felt the need to explain the gifts to the almost nonexistent audience. She says, “for those of you guys that don’t know, I’ll be spending the offseason at the ranch.”

Her co-host Ryan Fitzpatrick points out that the dairy pail is for when she milks the cows while on the ranch. To which she replies, without missing a beat, “I’ve got nipples. Can you milk me, Greg?”

Most on the set laughed at Charissa’s use of a line from the movie Meet The Parents. Richard Sherman wasn’t one of them. He must have never seen the movie.

His reaction to hearing Charissa ask to be milked after saying she had nipples says it all. He’s in complete shock as he’s being handed his gift.

We can only hope that Sherman was given an explanation for what he just heard. Otherwise, he might have some questions about what goes on at the ranch during the offseason.

For any Big Js that want to take up issue with Charissa for this, and I’m sure they’re out there, it’s a joke. Get over yourself. There are far more important things to worry about.