Chargers Rookie CJ Okoye Literally Didn’t Know What A Sack Was Until He Actually Made One

CJ Okoye is one of eight players who have been added to teams around the NFL through the league’s International Pathway program. After joining the Los Angeles Chargers in early May, the 21-year-old Nigerian has certainly learned a lot about the game of football, but certainly not everything.

The Chargers’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams this past Saturday marked the first time Okoye has ever played in an organized football game. Okoye showed out during his time on the field picking up a sack on Stetson Bennett on fourth down.

He knew that he had made a good play in the moment, but didn’t know he had picked up a sick given the fact he didn’t know what a sack really was.

“Believe me when I tell you I didn’t even know that was a sack,” Okoye told Rich Eisen. “I didn’t know. Like I thought he was out of the pocket, so I thought it was a tackle or something. When I did it I was like yeah, I already got him down I was like, ‘Okay, it’s a tackle for loss or something.’”

“Then a teammate of mine just walked up to me and said, ‘Yo you just got a sack!’ I was like ‘what?’ He said it again, ‘you just got a sack.’ Then I just went crazy, I did my dance.”'”Then a teammate of mine just walked up to me and said, ‘Yo you just got a sack!’ I was like ‘what?’ He said it again, ‘you just got a sack.’ Then I just went crazy, I did my dance.”

Okoye only got nine snaps during the Chargers’ 34-17 win over the weekend, but was certainly one of the top stories of the game.

He is a long shot to make the 53-man roster at this point, but hey, sacking a national championship-winning quarterback in your first-ever organized football game is quite an achievement, maybe one big enough to land on the practice squad and earn a solid living playing NFL football.