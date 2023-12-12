Chargers Lose Justin Herbert For Season Which May Not Be End Of Bad News For Coach Brandon Staley

Videos by OutKick

It has been a terrible season for the Los Angeles Chargers and it just got worse as the club announced starting quarterback Justin Herbert is going on injured reserve with a fractured index finger on his throwing hand which means he is done playing this season.

So on Thursday night the club that has relied on Herbert fighting through multiple injuries, playing at a high level, and often saving them from themselves since 2020, will turn to Easton Stick as their starter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stick will become only the fourth quarterback to start a game for the franchise since 2006.

Chargers confirm Justin Herbert is out for rest of the season. What a disappointing season for that franchise. pic.twitter.com/NmHvPdAzue — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 12, 2023

Chargers Looking To Future With Herbert

In putting Herbert on the shelf, the Chargers are doing what’s best for the player. That’s smart because Herbert has shown flashes of being elite and the club’s future is tied to his.

“Certainly, there’s nothing more important than that, than his right hand. And his long-term future,” coach Brandon Staley said on Monday. “He’s 25 years old, and he’s got a really, really bright future in front of him. So, like I said, every decision we make is going to be with that in mind.”

This Herbert news combined with the team’s 5-8 record speaks to a season filled with bitter disappointments and lowlights.

But, frankly, it could get worse for Staley.

Inglewood, Calif. – Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert plays with a splint on his left middle finger late in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium in October. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Staley On Chargers Hot Seat Before Herbert Injury

It is clear that Staley is coaching for the privilege to remain in his job once the season is over. And not having his starting quarterback probably won’t help his cause.

But, Herbert injury aside, Staley has been on the hot seat for a while.

The Chargers have clearly not performed to expectations this season. Not only have they taken a step back from last year’s 10-7 record and a playoff appearance, but they have regressed by practically all other metrics as well.

The offense is 16th in the league in points and that’s worse than last year’s No. 13. This after Staley fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi after last season and hired Kellen Moore to replace him.

(It should be remembered the Chargers fired Lombardi even after his unit gave the club a 27-0 second quarter-lead in a playoff game against the Jaguars — a game the Chargers eventually lost, 31-30).

Inglewood, Calif. – Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on the sidelines before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium in October. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Despite Herbert Heroics Chargers Regress Under Staley

Staley, of course, did not fire the defensive coordinator after that defensive playoff collapse. Because he is the defacto defensive coordinator and play-caller.

But after that defensive debacle, the Los Angeles defense and much of the rest of the team has regressed under Staley.

The unit is ranking lower this season in yards allowed, takeaways, rushing and passing touchdowns allowed, passing yards allowed and interceptions.

To be fair, the Chargers are yielding roughly one point less per game on defense this year than last year. But the regression up and down the roster has overshadowed that.

INGLEWOOD, Calif – Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley calls a play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium in November. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Staley Meltdown Was Bad Optics

And it’s not just about statistics.

While edge rusher Khalil Mack has played well under Staley to the point he’s leading the NFL in sacks with 15, other players have seemingly regressed.

Derwin James isn’t playing as he did years ago.

Joey Bosa, when healthy, isn’t playing as he did years ago.

The club signed cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year contract worth $82.5 million in March of 2022. And then benched him this season before trading him back to the New England Patriots.

The problems with the Chargers on defense reflect directly on Staley more so than it would on most head coaches who are responsible for everything anyway. That’s because Staley is a former defensive coordinator and runs that unit.

It’s also why he’s been asked multiple times if he’d give up the defensive play-calling duties. Staley has refused to do so and even had a little meltdown in a press conference about it.

Staley at that presser instructed a reporter to “stop asking that question” because he had no intention to ever give up the play-calling. No intention to, you know, change something that hasn’t been working.

HOUSTON – NFL coach Rex Ryan attends the 13th Annual ESPN The Party on February 3, 2017. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN)

No Endorsement For Brandon Staley

All of this has made Staley a target for national media criticism.

Former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan, now an analyst for ESPN, has been particularly critical of Staley. He went off on the Chargers coach after the press conference incident.

“I think he should go back to Division III football where he belongs.” Ryan said on-air. “Look, this guy. Look at his resume, man. I mean, I’m sorry. He spent one year coordinating a team that my wife could coach with Aaron Donald and all those guys. Stop it.”

Closer to home, Staley hasn’t exactly gotten a significant endorsement from some in his locker room.

James, for example, was asked this week if he believes Staley should remain the coach.

“My job is to focus on my day-to-day and get better every day,” James responded. “That stuff will get handled at the end of the season. That’s none of my business. I try to leave upstairs business alone…”

That answer is fine, but it’s a significant contrast to what James said when he was asked his opinion on whether former coach Anthony Lynn should be fired after the 2020 season.

“I believe in our coaching staff,” James said then.

So now Staley has to find a way to coach his team to some semblance of success over the final month of the season so he can make a case for himself to remain. The coach has to rally a club to win with Stick after losing four of the past five games with Herbert.

