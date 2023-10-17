Chargers, Cowboys Players Tangle In Pre-Game Fight

Videos by OutKick
We have our first fight at So-Fi Stadium on Monday night between the Chargers and Cowboys. And it’s between players, not fans.
Cowboys linebacker Dante Fowler and Chargers running back Austin Ekeler got tangled up before their primetime NFC matchup, leading to a large pre-game clash between teams. It didn’t take long for more players to jump in on the scrum, requiring security personnel and coaching staff members to step in to break up the players.
Surely we’re in for a good game if the pre-game tensions are this high.
WATCH:
There’s a lot at stake behind Monday night’s game.
Los Angeles hopes to survive the homestand. Considering the heavy Cowboys fanbase in Los Angeles, the home game may seem more like an away contest.
As for the Cowboys, Dan Quinn and the offense will brace to stop Justin Herbert, who’s also down a big weapon with injured wideout Mike Williams. Luckily, Herbert gets star running back Austin Ekeler back from injury and the Chargers face a Cowboys defense stuck in a spiral since cornerback Trevon Diggs went down.
