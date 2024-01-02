‘Chain Malfunction’ Causes Brief Stoppage During Sugar Bowl Between Washington, Texas & Fans Had Jokes

Videos by OutKick

After a thrilling overtime victory for Michigan over Alabama in the Rose Bowl, college football fans are hoping for a similar result in the Sugar Bowl between Washington and Texas.

Early on, that looks to be the case. However, fans wanting to watch the entire match are going to have to stick around for a LONG time.

Because the two College Football Playoff semifinal matches air back-to-back, the Sugar Bowl couldn’t start until the Rose Bowl ended. Thanks to the overtime period, that didn’t happen until after 9 p.m. ET. For Texas fans in the Central time zone, that means an 8 p.m. start time.

Lucky for those West-Coast-based PAC-12 fans, as they might actually get to sleep by 11 p.m. But, that’s not me.

No, those of us on the East Coast have to wait through the entire game. And, the speed of the game wasn’t helped by a strange delay during the third quarter.

A “chain-malfunction” caused a delay during the second quarter of the Sugar Bowl game between Texas and Washington. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The referee stopped the game to announce an “official timeout” due to a malfunction of the equipment used to measure first downs.

Yes, in 2024 we still rely on giant plastic orange markers and steel chains to determine first downs. And, we measure those first downs while drones literally fly overhead.

we thought we’d have flying cars in 2024… and instead we still have chain gangs pic.twitter.com/tX8GJ9yl1N — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2024

Of course, many fans found the comedy in this absurd situation and took to social media with some jokes.

Chain gang’s integrity is in question — Chaps (@UncleChaps) January 2, 2024

In a world where we can pinpoint the location of pretty much anything…why do we still rely on officials to spot the ball?



Big Chain Gang Industry must be stopped — Pizza with little pizzas as toppings (@StickToPizza) January 2, 2024

Who can stop the Washington offense?



The chain gang. — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) January 2, 2024

Chain Gang Issues in 2024??? pic.twitter.com/I1bNamB5ZI — Will (@ShootyHoopsWill) January 2, 2024

The whole chain gang process to measure first downs is just insane. One ref kneeling down holding the ball as if it might fly away. — Barry Block (@TalkSports13) January 2, 2024

I wasn’t expecting the Chain Gang to be the MVP of the Texas v Washington game — Casey Williams (@haglwithcasey) January 2, 2024

Honestly, I still love the chain gang. Sure, it’s an antiquated procedure, but don’t you yearn for the quaint things in life?

I sure do.

STOP TECHNOLOGICAL UPGRADES TO FIRST DOWN MEASUREMENTS!

Didn’t think this is where I’d be planting my flag early in 2024, but here we are.