Former NFL Player Chad Wheeler Convicted In Domestic Violence Case, Faces Years In Prison

Former NFL player Chad Wheeler is likely heading to prison for a significant period of time after being convicted in his domestic violence case.

Wheeler was found guilty of first- and second-degree assault/domestic violence by a Washington jury after he brutally attacked his then-girlfriend Alleah Taylor, according to ESPN. The 2021 attack sent shockwaves after horrifying details of the event surfaced.

Wheeler was accused of beating her unconscious and upon waking up, the former pro football player expressed surprise at the fact she wasn’t dead. She suffered a fractured humerus and a dislocated elbow during the attack.

He was found not guilty of unlawful imprisonment. However, the two guilty verdicts will be more than enough to send him to prison for years.

Chad Wheeler faces years in prison.

The former Giants and Seahawks player Wheeler faces a minimum of five years on the first-degree assault charge because the jury found he “used force or means likely to result in death,” according to the same ESPN report. The second-degree assault charge also carries an aggravator given how badly Taylor was hurt in the attack.

That means Wheeler, who was taken into custody after the verdict, will almost certainly get years in prison when he’s sentenced December 14.

Taylor reacted to the verdict late Thursday on X when she tweeted, “I finally have justice [praying and heart emojis].

Wheeler joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie out of USC in 2017, and spent two seasons with the franchise. He later joined the Seahawks in October 2019. He played for the Seahawks until his January 2021 arrest. Now, the former professional football player will sit behind bars after attacking his then-girlfriend. It’s a truly jarring fall from grace that is absolutely indefensible.