Chad Ochocinco Thinks Shannon Sharpe Should Date Kim Kardashian

Move over Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! Shannon Sharpe and Kim Kardashian are about to be America’s hottest power couple.

Just kidding, they aren’t dating. Not yet.

On the latest episode of their Nightcap with Unc and Ocho podcast, Chad Ochocinco encouraged Sharpe to shoot his shot with Kim.

“You ain’t got no old lady, right, and I told you I’ve been searching, looking and talking to some people,” Ocho said. “I saw Kim [Kardashian], like she said, ‘Oh, I’m looking for an older man after my separation from Pete Davidson’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, sh-t, that’s crazy.'”

Kim split with Pete — who is 13 years younger than she is — in August 2022. So maybe she would be interested in Shannon Sharpe, who is 13 years older than she is.

“Lord have mercy,” Sharpe said.

Ochocinco said Sharpe could be the “perfect person” for Kim K. because they’re both “focused and busy” in their respective careers and lives.

But Shannon doesn’t want any beef with Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

“Man, Kanye ain’t gonna write no diss track about me,” Sharpe said, to which Ocho responded that “Kanye isn’t in the picture right now.”

But then Chad revealed his true motivation behind setting up his podcast partner with Kim.

“Think about what happened with Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift came into his life and everything exponentially shot up. Think about with Kim and that entity itself can do for Club Shay Shay,” he said. “You need to rethink this because you’re not thinking straight right now.”

Sharpe conceded: “If I went out with Kim Kardashian, man we’ll wake up tomorrow and Unc and Ocho would have two million subscribers.”

Now you’re getting it. Do it for the clicks, Shannon.

