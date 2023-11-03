Chad Ochocinco Promises To Pay Fine If Ja’Marr Chase Recreates His TD Celebration

Videos by OutKick

When it comes to touchdown celebrations, few were as creative as Chad Ochocinco. When the three-time All-Pro hit pay dirt, you could count on him to pull a wild stunt that Cincinnati Bengals fans would love.

There was the river dance, the proposal and, of course, the controversial Hall of Fame jacket. But one of Ochocinco’s most memorable TD celebrations came in November 2007 when he took over a TV camera and began filming the crowd.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

This moment was so iconic, in fact, that current Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase wants to re-create it. Only one problem, though: He knows the NFL won’t like it.

So Chase appealed to Ocho for help.

“Chad, if I score a touchdown and grab the camera like you did, I need you to pay for the fine for me,” Chase said. “That’s my only catch.”

And it only took a half hour for Ochocinco to respond.

“Say less I’ll pay the fine,” he posted on X.

While Chad Ochocinco might be the master of the touchdown celly, Chase is no slouch himself.

In Cincinnati’s Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Chase had 10 catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. After he caught the TD pass in the fourth quarter, he launched into a backflip. And he stuck the landing.

JAMARR CHASE TUDDY AND BACKFLIP pic.twitter.com/ycve2GCpFa — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 29, 2023

Chase and the 4-3 Bengals host the 5-3 Buffalo Bills Sunday night in prime time. And we’ll all be watching to see if Chase fulfills his promise to re-create the camera celebration.

Oh, and Ochocinco will be there to witness it.

I’m flying to Cincinnati Saturday morning for the Bengals-Bills game & I’m fucking ecstatic 🐅 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) November 2, 2023

If Chase does score that touchdown, Ocho, prepare to dish out another $10K on top of whatever that flight cost.

